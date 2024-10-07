Left Menu

Masood and Shafique Blaze Through England with Record Partnership

Pakistan's Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique crafted a mighty 253-run partnership against England in Multan, securing a strong position for their team on the first day of the Test. Ending at 328/4, notable performances included Masood's impressive century and Shafique's courageous ton, despite early challenges from England's bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:06 IST
Masood and Shafique Blaze Through England with Record Partnership
Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Test captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique's historic 253-run partnership placed Pakistan in command on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan. Pakistan wrapped up day one with a promising score of 328/4, with vice-captain Saud Shakeel and young pacer Naseem Shah standing unbeaten at 35 and 0, respectively.

Facing a new and determined English bowling attack, Masood and Shafique exhibited remarkable grit and resilience on a sweltering day where temperatures soared past 30 degrees Celsius. England, opting to bowl after losing the toss, managed an early breakthrough with Gus Atkinson's dismissal of young Saim Ayub. However, Masood and Shafique steadied Pakistan's innings, each responding to pressure in their distinct styles.

Masood delivered an aggressive half-century off 43 balls, setting a mercurial pace for the partnership. Shafique, despite a challenging run in Test cricket, played a more cautious hand. Their partnership tested England's bowling limits, forcing stand-in captain Ollie Pope to reconsider his strategy. Despite Pakistan's lengthy home drought in Tests, their assertive play frustrated England's inexperienced bowling lineup.

Their partnership, abounding with calculated risks and steely determination, ended after both batsmen showed signs of fatigue. Masood's scintillating 151 was his first Test century in four years, while Shafique reached a redeeming score of 102. England struck back with wickets from Jack Leach and Chris Woakes, but Pakistan maintained control with a sturdy position of 328/4 at stumps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024