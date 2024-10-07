Masood and Shafique Blaze Through England with Record Partnership

Test captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique's historic 253-run partnership placed Pakistan in command on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan. Pakistan wrapped up day one with a promising score of 328/4, with vice-captain Saud Shakeel and young pacer Naseem Shah standing unbeaten at 35 and 0, respectively.

Facing a new and determined English bowling attack, Masood and Shafique exhibited remarkable grit and resilience on a sweltering day where temperatures soared past 30 degrees Celsius. England, opting to bowl after losing the toss, managed an early breakthrough with Gus Atkinson's dismissal of young Saim Ayub. However, Masood and Shafique steadied Pakistan's innings, each responding to pressure in their distinct styles.

Masood delivered an aggressive half-century off 43 balls, setting a mercurial pace for the partnership. Shafique, despite a challenging run in Test cricket, played a more cautious hand. Their partnership tested England's bowling limits, forcing stand-in captain Ollie Pope to reconsider his strategy. Despite Pakistan's lengthy home drought in Tests, their assertive play frustrated England's inexperienced bowling lineup.

Their partnership, abounding with calculated risks and steely determination, ended after both batsmen showed signs of fatigue. Masood's scintillating 151 was his first Test century in four years, while Shafique reached a redeeming score of 102. England struck back with wickets from Jack Leach and Chris Woakes, but Pakistan maintained control with a sturdy position of 328/4 at stumps.

