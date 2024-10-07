Left Menu

Sarfaraz Khan to Miss Ranji Trophy Opener

Prolific batter Sarfaraz Khan is set to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Baroda on October 11 due to his commitments at the National Cricket Academy. Despite his absence, Mumbai aims to maintain their winning form after an Irani Cup victory.

Updated: 07-10-2024 23:10 IST
Sarfaraz Khan, known for his recent match-winning performance, will miss the Ranji Trophy opener for Mumbai against Baroda on October 11. The batter is currently at the National Cricket Academy, as reported by sources, impacting the team lineup.

The Mumbai selectors have already named the squad for the first two fixtures, with a focus on retaining their championship status. Despite Sarfaraz's absence, the team looks forward to a strong start to the season.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the team includes well-known names like Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer. The squad aims to overcome Baroda in the away game and prepare for the home clash against Maharashtra.

