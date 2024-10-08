Football's Stand Against Racism: Marco Curto's 10-Match Ban

Italian defender Marco Curto has been handed a 10-match suspension for racially abusing South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan during a pre-season friendly between Como and Wolverhampton Wanderers in July. Curto, currently on loan at Serie B club Cesena, must serve half the suspension immediately, with the remainder suspended for two years.

FIFA stated that Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behavior, requiring him to perform community service and undergo education approved by the organization. The incident, occurring in Marbella, Spain, led Wolverhampton Wanderers to file a complaint with UEFA, emphasizing their commitment to combating racism.

Como reported the incident was misunderstood, claiming Curto referred to Hwang as "Jackie Chan" based on a nickname used by Wolves players. At FIFA's Congress, President Gianni Infantino emphasized a global stand against racism, underscoring mandatory sanctions for such incidents within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)