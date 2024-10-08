Left Menu

Football's Stand Against Racism: Marco Curto's 10-Match Ban

Italian defender Marco Curto has been suspended for 10 matches after racially abusing Hwang Hee-chan during a friendly match. The incident led to disciplinary actions and a strong message against racism from FIFA and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Curto is also required to participate in community service and education initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:18 IST
Football's Stand Against Racism: Marco Curto's 10-Match Ban

Italian defender Marco Curto has been handed a 10-match suspension for racially abusing South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan during a pre-season friendly between Como and Wolverhampton Wanderers in July. Curto, currently on loan at Serie B club Cesena, must serve half the suspension immediately, with the remainder suspended for two years.

FIFA stated that Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behavior, requiring him to perform community service and undergo education approved by the organization. The incident, occurring in Marbella, Spain, led Wolverhampton Wanderers to file a complaint with UEFA, emphasizing their commitment to combating racism.

Como reported the incident was misunderstood, claiming Curto referred to Hwang as "Jackie Chan" based on a nickname used by Wolves players. At FIFA's Congress, President Gianni Infantino emphasized a global stand against racism, underscoring mandatory sanctions for such incidents within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024