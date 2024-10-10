Sam Konstas Joins Legends with Historic Sheffield Shield Double Centuries

Australian Under-19 cricket star Sam Konstas has etched his name in the annals of cricket history by joining the elite company of Ricky Ponting and Don Bradman. The young prodigy, representing New South Wales, became the third youngest to score twin centuries in a single Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.

The match saw Konstas shine in the first innings with a remarkable 152 off 241 balls, featuring 13 fours and four sixes, achieving a striking rate of over 63. His performance, alongside a half-century from wicketkeeper Josh Phillippe, propelled New South Wales to a competitive total of 366/10.

Following South Australia's response of 260, where Nathan Lyon shone with a five-wicket haul, Konstas again showcased his batting prowess. He scored 105 from 225 balls as New South Wales set a target of 389 runs. Konstas' aggregate of 257 runs is now the highest in Shield history for a batter under 20, surpassing Doug Walters' record.

(With inputs from agencies.)