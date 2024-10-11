Left Menu

South Korea's Victory Boosts World Cup Hopes Amid Asian Football Clash

South Korea's football team secured a 2-0 win against Jordan, moving to the top of Group B in the World Cup preliminaries. Victories for Oman, Australia, and Qatar reshaped the group standings, while the UAE drew with North Korea. Japan and Saudi Arabia are set for a pivotal clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea clinched a crucial 2-0 victory over Jordan in Amman on Thursday, propelling them to the top of Group B in the third round of Asia's World Cup preliminaries. This success marks coach Hong Myung-bo's second consecutive win, bolstering their campaign which has seen the nation qualify for every World Cup since 1986.

Meanwhile, Oman dominated Kuwait with a decisive 4-0 win in Muscat, effectively pulling the team from the bottom of Group B. In Group A, Iran managed a tough 0-0 draw against Uzbekistan despite being down a player for the final 35 minutes.

With Australia's 3-1 win over China, Tony Popovic celebrated his debut as the new coach, while Qatar secured a pivotal 3-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan. The day's matches concluded with a dramatic late equalizer from Jong Il Gwan in the UAE's 1-1 draw with North Korea. As the battle for World Cup spots intensifies, Group C leaders Japan face Saudi Arabia in a much-anticipated matchup regarded as critical to the qualifying journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

