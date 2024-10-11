Left Menu

Haaland's Historic Captaincy Debut: Norway's All-Time Top Scorer

Erling Haaland, Norway's new captain, became the nation's top scorer, surpassing Jorgen Juve's record of 33 goals set in 1937. During a Nations League match against Slovenia, Haaland netted twice, bringing his total to 34 goals in 36 games. His contribution led Norway to a 3-0 lead.

Erling Haaland, fresh in his role as Norway's captain, etched his name in history as the nation's highest scorer.

In a commanding display during the Nations League clash against Slovenia, the Manchester City forward secured his place with goals in the seventh and 62nd minutes, tallying 34 international goals.

Haaland surpassed Jorgen Juve, who had held Norway's scoring record since 1937 with 33 goals. The 24-year-old's efforts pushed Norway to a decisive 3-0 victory in Oslo.

