Haaland's Historic Captaincy Debut: Norway's All-Time Top Scorer

Erling Haaland, fresh in his role as Norway's captain, etched his name in history as the nation's highest scorer.

In a commanding display during the Nations League clash against Slovenia, the Manchester City forward secured his place with goals in the seventh and 62nd minutes, tallying 34 international goals.

Haaland surpassed Jorgen Juve, who had held Norway's scoring record since 1937 with 33 goals. The 24-year-old's efforts pushed Norway to a decisive 3-0 victory in Oslo.

(With inputs from agencies.)