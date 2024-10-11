Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Break New Ground with 'Titans Rising' E-sports Tournament

Gujarat Titans venture into E-sports with 'Battlegrounds Mobile India-Titans Rising,' offering a Rs22 lakh prize pool. The tournament, starting October 10th, promises intense competition as established and upcoming teams battle through multiple elimination phases, culminating in a Grand Finale featuring the top 16 teams vying for the Ultimate Champion title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:53 IST
Gujarat Titans Break New Ground with 'Titans Rising' E-sports Tournament
Gujarat Titans logo (Photo: X/ @gujarat_titans). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Titans have made history as the first IPL team to dive into the world of E-sports. With their 'Battlegrounds Mobile India-Titans Rising' tournament, they have set the stage for a thrilling gaming showdown, boasting a grand Rs22 lakh prize pool. This event promises excitement with top professional teams clashing heads-on with emerging stars advancing through the open qualifiers.

The tournament, which commenced on October 10th, is set to captivate E-sports enthusiasts. E-sports' recognition in the Olympics and Asian Games has shifted the industry's narrative, legitimizing it as a competitive sport globally, and catching the eye of mainstream media and sponsors. The professionalization and expanding fan base underline its rapid growth, according to a press release by Gujarat Titans.

'Battlegrounds Mobile India-Titans Rising' unfolds in a series of elimination stages, culminating in a Grand Finale. The journey starts with five offline open qualifiers between October 10th and 15th, welcoming aspiring teams to showcase their prowess. Drawing over 10,000+ gamers from 2,048 teams, the tournament reckons with a fierce competitive spirit. Mr. Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, emphasized the broader vision: 'Our goal with Titans Rising is to engage our expanding fan base while creating an avenue for burgeoning talents to test their mettle against seasoned players.' Participants include E-sports powerhouses such as Revenant E-sports and Team IQOO SouL, ensuring a spectacle of skill and strategy, and underscoring E-sports' burgeoning presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

