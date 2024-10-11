New Zealand’s 'No Fear' Crusade in Indian Test Series

New Zealand's cricket team, under the leadership of new Test captain Tom Latham, is gearing up for a challenging series in India with an audacious plan.

Latham, who succeeded Tim Southee, emphasized a 'no fear' approach as crucial to confronting India, unbeaten at home in over a decade.

While Latham aims to inject his own style into the team's strategy, he does not anticipate significant changes in New Zealand's established gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)