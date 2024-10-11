New Zealand’s 'No Fear' Crusade in Indian Test Series
New Zealand's new Test cricket captain, Tom Latham, has pledged a 'no fear' strategy as they embark on tests in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai. Latham aims to maintain an aggressive approach similar to past successful teams in India. Injured Kane Williamson will miss the first test.
New Zealand's cricket team, under the leadership of new Test captain Tom Latham, is gearing up for a challenging series in India with an audacious plan.
Latham, who succeeded Tim Southee, emphasized a 'no fear' approach as crucial to confronting India, unbeaten at home in over a decade.
While Latham aims to inject his own style into the team's strategy, he does not anticipate significant changes in New Zealand's established gameplay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
