Mikaela Shiffrin's Strategic Shift: Focusing on Slalom and Super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin, the American skiing sensation who holds a record 97 World Cup victories, will skip the downhill event as the Alpine Ski World Cup season kicks off later this month. Her representative confirmed her decision to Reuters on Friday.

Shiffrin's spokesperson, Megan Harrod, pointed out that the rigorous requirements of downhill training influenced the two-time Olympic gold medalist's decision. Instead, Shiffrin will concentrate on slalom, giant slalom, and super-G events.

Shiffrin, who surpassed Ingemar Stenmark's longstanding record with her 87th World Cup victory in March 2023, admitted to the Associated Press that she briefly considered retiring following a high-speed crash earlier this year. She may revisit downhill skiing in the future.

