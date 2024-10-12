Left Menu

Bruno Fernandes Aims to Reignite Scoring Prowess Amidst Manchester United's Struggles

Bruno Fernandes, the captain of Manchester United, is focused on regaining his goal-scoring form. Although Manchester United has only scored five times this season, Fernandes acknowledges his responsibility in improving the team's performance. Despite previous achievements, he aims to meet expectations in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 12:16 IST
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is on a mission to reclaim his goal-scoring prowess as the club struggles in the Premier League. With United having scored only five times this season, Fernandes emphasizes his responsibility in reversing this trend.

The 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder, who has previously netted 54 goals in 166 appearances, is yet to open his Premier League account this season. Speaking to Portuguese media, Fernandes expressed his determination to improve and contribute to the team's success. He remains committed to meeting the high standards he has set over the years.

United, currently in 14th place with eight points, are set to face Brentford, aiming to rebound from their worst start to a Premier League season. Fernandes hopes his renewed goal-scoring form will help lift the team's spirits and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

