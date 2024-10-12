India's Dominance and Australia's Challenge: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Preview

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, renowned former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his views about the current form of top Indian batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ahead of the highly anticipated series commencing on November 22 in Perth, Manjrekar suggested that both players may no longer be in their prime in Test cricket.

In recent years, India has asserted dominance over Australia, emerging victorious in the last four series matches, including two away victories in 2018-19 and 2020-21. With India having won the prestigious trophy ten times compared to Australia's five, the upcoming series offers a critical examination of both teams' capabilities.

Discussing India's preparation, Manjrekar noted concerns about Kohli and Sharma's form, while acknowledging the promising potential of younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill to step up. Meanwhile, he lauded Rishabh Pant as an essential player in top form. The series itinerary includes day-night matches in Adelaide, seasonal classics in Melbourne, and a climactic finale in Sydney, promising a thrilling conclusion to one of cricket's most celebrated rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)