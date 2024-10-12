Left Menu

India's Dominance and Australia's Challenge: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Preview

Ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sanjay Manjrekar shared concerns over India’s top batters not being in prime form. India has maintained dominance over Australia, highlighted by consecutive series wins. The upcoming series promises intense clashes with tests across Australia.

Updated: 12-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:14 IST
India's Dominance and Australia's Challenge: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Preview
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar X). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, renowned former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his views about the current form of top Indian batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ahead of the highly anticipated series commencing on November 22 in Perth, Manjrekar suggested that both players may no longer be in their prime in Test cricket.

In recent years, India has asserted dominance over Australia, emerging victorious in the last four series matches, including two away victories in 2018-19 and 2020-21. With India having won the prestigious trophy ten times compared to Australia's five, the upcoming series offers a critical examination of both teams' capabilities.

Discussing India's preparation, Manjrekar noted concerns about Kohli and Sharma's form, while acknowledging the promising potential of younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill to step up. Meanwhile, he lauded Rishabh Pant as an essential player in top form. The series itinerary includes day-night matches in Adelaide, seasonal classics in Melbourne, and a climactic finale in Sydney, promising a thrilling conclusion to one of cricket's most celebrated rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

