Sinner and Sabalenka: Defining Moments in Shanghai and Wuhan Finals

Jannik Sinner surged to the Shanghai Masters final, eyeing his seventh ATP title and year-end No. 1 rank. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka battled through to the Wuhan Open final after overcoming Coco Gauff, maintaining her perfect record there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:28 IST
Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked tennis sensation, advanced to the Shanghai Masters final, securing his seventh ATP title of the year. After a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 victory over Tomas Machac, Sinner, the first Italian to achieve year-end No. 1, will face either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz.

Sinner overcame a formidable challenge from Machac, who had earlier defeated Carlos Alcaraz, demonstrating resilience and prowess. With two Masters titles to his name already, in Miami and Cincinnati, Sinner aims for a third in 2024, alongside his Australian and U.S. Open victories.

In the Wuhan Open, Aryna Sabalenka overcame a rocky start to defeat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals, advancing to yet another Wuhan final. She remains unbeaten in the tournament and seeks her fourth title of the season, following her successes at the Australian and U.S. Opens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

