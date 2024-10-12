Sinner and Sabalenka: Defining Moments in Shanghai and Wuhan Finals
Jannik Sinner surged to the Shanghai Masters final, eyeing his seventh ATP title and year-end No. 1 rank. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka battled through to the Wuhan Open final after overcoming Coco Gauff, maintaining her perfect record there.
- Country:
- China
Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked tennis sensation, advanced to the Shanghai Masters final, securing his seventh ATP title of the year. After a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 victory over Tomas Machac, Sinner, the first Italian to achieve year-end No. 1, will face either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz.
Sinner overcame a formidable challenge from Machac, who had earlier defeated Carlos Alcaraz, demonstrating resilience and prowess. With two Masters titles to his name already, in Miami and Cincinnati, Sinner aims for a third in 2024, alongside his Australian and U.S. Open victories.
In the Wuhan Open, Aryna Sabalenka overcame a rocky start to defeat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals, advancing to yet another Wuhan final. She remains unbeaten in the tournament and seeks her fourth title of the season, following her successes at the Australian and U.S. Opens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sinner's Stunning Comeback at Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Advances
Rain Delays Shake Up Shanghai Masters and Wuhan Open Matches
Sabalenka Triumphs Over Gauff in Intense Wuhan Open Semi-Final
Djokovic's Unyielding Journey to Shanghai Semi-Finals
Djokovic Nears Historic 100th ATP Title at Shanghai Masters