Baroda's Dominant Start in Ranji Trophy Thriller against Mumbai

In their Ranji Trophy opener, Baroda took a 76-run first innings lead over defending champions Mumbai with strategic bowling and fielding. Key performances by Tanush Kotian, Bhargav Bhatt, and Akash Singh played a pivotal role in dismissing Mumbai for 214, setting a firm foundation for Baroda's dominance.

Updated: 12-10-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:17 IST
A meticulous bowling performance from Baroda put them ahead with a substantial 76-run first innings lead against the reigning champions Mumbai, in the opening match of the Ranji Trophy.

Baroda, who resumed at 241 for six, successfully extended their total to 290. This was a commendable recovery from their earlier precarious position at 90 for five, thanks to Tanush Kotian's four-wicket haul for Mumbai.

The match saw Mumbai collapse to 214 despite Ayush Mathre and Hardik Tamore's partnership due to poor shot selection and misfortune. Bhargav Bhatt, Mahesh Pithiya, and Akash Singh's decisive bowling spells contributed significantly to Baroda's performance, as they secured critical wickets, including Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shreyas Iyer.

