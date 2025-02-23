Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: India's Bowling Mastery Secures Win Over Pakistan in Champions Trophy

India triumphed over Pakistan in the Group A match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday with strategic bowling. Despite M Rizwan's 46 runs, Pakistan was all out at 241 runs. Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets, coupled with significant contributions from other bowlers, led India to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:30 IST
In a thrilling contest at the Champions Trophy, India emerged victorious against Pakistan with a keen display of strategic bowling. Held on Sunday, the Group A match witnessed India skillfully dismissing Pakistan for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Key contributions came from Mohammad Rizwan who scored 46, and Saud Shakeel who added 62 runs, lending some resistance to an otherwise calculated dismantling by the Indian bowlers. Showing precision and control, Kuldeep Yadav claimed three crucial wickets, significantly impacting Pakistan's innings.

India effectively applied pressure throughout, with Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel playing pivotal roles in the bowling attack. Their collective efforts highlighted India's well-rounded team strategy and execution on the field, securing an important win in the tournament.

