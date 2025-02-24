Michael Bracewell's Slow Bowling Spins New Zealand to Semifinals

Michael Bracewell's adept slow bowling in the crucial middle overs propelled New Zealand to a decisive five-wicket victory against Bangladesh. His performance was instrumental in securing New Zealand's place in the Champions Trophy semifinals, as they eliminated Pakistan and Bangladesh from the competition.

Alongside Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra shone with a crucial innings of 112, steering the team past early obstacles in their chase of 237 runs. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner noted the challenge posed by Bangladesh and lauded Bracewell's ability to adapt his pace to the conditions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed disappointment over their loss of wickets during the middle phase, hindering their progress. He emphasized the importance of partnerships and highlighted their upcoming fixture against Pakistan as a chance to end on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)