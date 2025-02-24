Michael Bracewell's Slow Bowling Spins New Zealand to Semifinals
Michael Bracewell's effective slow bowling led New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy, securing their semifinal spot. His impressive performance, alongside Rachin Ravindra's batting, knocked hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh out of the tournament, as New Zealand and India advanced to the next round.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Michael Bracewell's adept slow bowling in the crucial middle overs propelled New Zealand to a decisive five-wicket victory against Bangladesh. His performance was instrumental in securing New Zealand's place in the Champions Trophy semifinals, as they eliminated Pakistan and Bangladesh from the competition.
Alongside Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra shone with a crucial innings of 112, steering the team past early obstacles in their chase of 237 runs. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner noted the challenge posed by Bangladesh and lauded Bracewell's ability to adapt his pace to the conditions.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed disappointment over their loss of wickets during the middle phase, hindering their progress. He emphasized the importance of partnerships and highlighted their upcoming fixture against Pakistan as a chance to end on a high note.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Enhances Childcare Services to Empower Working Parents and Foster Gender Equality
Bangladesh Court Acquits Editor in Abduction Plot Case
Prominent Bangladeshi Editor Acquitted in High-Profile Abduction Plot Case
Diplomatic Talks on the Horizon: Bangladesh and India's Efforts to Mend Ties
Bangladeshi Trio Arrested in Fraudulent Iraq Travel Plot