Left Menu

Michael Bracewell's Slow Bowling Spins New Zealand to Semifinals

Michael Bracewell's effective slow bowling led New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy, securing their semifinal spot. His impressive performance, alongside Rachin Ravindra's batting, knocked hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh out of the tournament, as New Zealand and India advanced to the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:49 IST
Michael Bracewell's Slow Bowling Spins New Zealand to Semifinals
Michael Bracewell
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Michael Bracewell's adept slow bowling in the crucial middle overs propelled New Zealand to a decisive five-wicket victory against Bangladesh. His performance was instrumental in securing New Zealand's place in the Champions Trophy semifinals, as they eliminated Pakistan and Bangladesh from the competition.

Alongside Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra shone with a crucial innings of 112, steering the team past early obstacles in their chase of 237 runs. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner noted the challenge posed by Bangladesh and lauded Bracewell's ability to adapt his pace to the conditions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed disappointment over their loss of wickets during the middle phase, hindering their progress. He emphasized the importance of partnerships and highlighted their upcoming fixture against Pakistan as a chance to end on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025