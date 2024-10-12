Controversial Moves Amid Pakistan Cricket's Turmoil

Asad Shafiq, a former Test player and current Pakistani selector, is participating in the USA's T10 league amid Pakistan's cricket crisis. The national team recently faced a historic defeat against England in Multan, becoming the first team to lose a Test after scoring 500 plus in the first innings.

Shafiq journeyed to Dallas on October 4 for this league with the Pakistan Cricket Board's permission, all while remaining involved in selection matters online. The presence of notable players like Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, and Wahab Riaz adds intrigue to the scenario.

Criticism has mounted against the PCB for allowing such moves during the crisis, which includes a significant home loss to Bangladesh. The board swiftly added former players Azhar Ali, Aaqib Javed, and umpire Aleem Dar to the national selection committee following the team's recent setbacks.

