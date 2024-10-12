Left Menu

Double Fault Drama: Sabalenka's Sympathetic Triumph Over Gauff

In the Wuhan Open semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff, despite Gauff's struggle with 21 double faults. Sabalenka, herself familiar with serving challenges, empathized with Gauff. The victory sets up Sabalenka against Zheng Qinwen in the final, striving for a third consecutive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:16 IST
Double Fault Drama: Sabalenka's Sympathetic Triumph Over Gauff
  • Country:
  • China

Aryna Sabalenka expressed empathy towards Coco Gauff following their semi-final match at the Wuhan Open, where Gauff's 21 double faults significantly impacted her game. Sabalenka, a past leader in WTA Tour double faults, found consistency with a biomechanics trainer in 2023.

Sabalenka related to Gauff's serving woes, saying, "I feel you like nobody else," predicting Gauff's potential to become one of the greatest players. Sabalenka capitalized on Gauff's serve struggles, strategically pressuring her to seize the chance for victory.

Looking ahead, Sabalenka prepares to face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final, aiming for her third win at Wuhan. Despite low expectations for local support, Sabalenka remains focused on the backing of her team and global fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024