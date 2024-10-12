Double Fault Drama: Sabalenka's Sympathetic Triumph Over Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka expressed empathy towards Coco Gauff following their semi-final match at the Wuhan Open, where Gauff's 21 double faults significantly impacted her game. Sabalenka, a past leader in WTA Tour double faults, found consistency with a biomechanics trainer in 2023.

Sabalenka related to Gauff's serving woes, saying, "I feel you like nobody else," predicting Gauff's potential to become one of the greatest players. Sabalenka capitalized on Gauff's serve struggles, strategically pressuring her to seize the chance for victory.

Looking ahead, Sabalenka prepares to face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final, aiming for her third win at Wuhan. Despite low expectations for local support, Sabalenka remains focused on the backing of her team and global fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)