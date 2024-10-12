Left Menu

Titans Clash in Shanghai: Djokovic vs. Sinner Showdown

Novak Djokovic faces world number one Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final, aiming for his 100th ATP title against the young Italian who secured the year-end top spot. It's a rematch of their Australian Open battle, with Djokovic confident despite previous defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:30 IST
In a highly anticipated finale, Novak Djokovic is set to clash with world number one Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, advanced to the final after defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6(6) in the semi-finals, eyeing his 100th ATP title.

Jannik Sinner, the 23-year-old Italian sensation, secured the year-end number one ATP ranking spot with his win over Tomas Machac on Saturday. Sinner boasts three victories out of his last four meetings with Djokovic, including a remarkable Australian Open win earlier this year.

The stakes are high for Djokovic, who is overcoming left knee pain ahead of this eagerly awaited rematch. Confident yet aware of the challenge, the Serbian declared intentions to deliver his best performance against Sinner, acknowledging the familiarity between their gameplay.

