Left Menu

India's Explosive T20I Triumph: Record-Breaking Feat Against Bangladesh

India achieved its highest T20I powerplay score and second-highest total in the format during a spectacular win over Bangladesh, driven by captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Sanju Samson's contributions. The duo formed an impressive 173-run partnership, helping India score 297/6 in just 14 overs, shattering multiple records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:50 IST
India's Explosive T20I Triumph: Record-Breaking Feat Against Bangladesh
Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a record-breaking performance, India showcased its cricketing dominance by achieving the highest T20I powerplay score and the second-highest overall T20I total during an explosive victory against Bangladesh. The charge was led by India captain Suryakumar Yadav and seasoned opener Sanju Samson, both delivering spectacular performances.

Combining unconventional and traditional strokes, Yadav and Samson mystified the Bangladeshi bowlers, racing to a formidable 82/1 in just six overs, equaling India's previous powerplay record set against Scotland in 2021. The pair's exceptional 173-run partnership in only 61 balls propelled India, enabling a swift run chase.

India's innings culminated in a remarkable 297/6 after 14 overs, marking the fastest team total in T20I, closely following South Africa's previous record. Despite dismissals, the Indian squad maintained relentless pressure, leaving Bangladesh stunned. The game added to the annals of cricket history, showcasing India's strategic might in the shortest format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024