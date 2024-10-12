Djokovic Nears Historic 100th ATP Title at Shanghai Masters
Novak Djokovic is on the brink of his 100th ATP Tour-level victory after defeating Taylor Fritz in the Shanghai Masters semifinals. The Serbian will face world number one, Jannik Sinner, in the final. Despite recent knee discomfort, Djokovic is determined to achieve this historic milestone.
Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis legend, is poised to clinch his 100th ATP Tour-level title following a hard-fought victory over American player Taylor Fritz. In a thrilling semifinal at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic triumphed with a 6-4, 7-6(6) win, extending his impeccable record against Fritz to 10-0.
Reflecting on the match, Djokovic expressed his excitement about returning to Shanghai after a five-year absence. Known for his past successes in China, he credits the local support as a source of motivation. Facing world number one Jannik Sinner next, Djokovic is eager to capitalize on this energy and aims to secure the coveted title.
Despite encountering knee discomfort during recent matches, including his quarterfinal against Jakub Mensik, Djokovic persevered through the challenges. The veteran, who has appeared in Masters 1000 title matches across 17 seasons, continues to showcase resilience and determination on the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
