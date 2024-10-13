Left Menu

Pochettino Triumphs in US Coaching Debut

Mauricio Pochettino made a winning start as U.S. coach with a 2-0 victory over Panama, featuring goals from Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi. The victory ended a four-game winless streak and marks the beginning of Pochettino's tenure aimed at preparing the team for the 2026 World Cup.

Pochettino Triumphs in US Coaching Debut
  • Country:
  • United States

Mauricio Pochettino commenced his tenure as U.S. coach with a decisive 2-0 victory over Panama, highlighted by goals from Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi.

The match, held at the Q2 Stadium with a near-capacity crowd, broke the U.S. team's four-game winless streak and was part of a series of friendlies including a match against Mexico. Pochettino, a 52-year-old Argentine previously managing top European clubs, was hired to propel the U.S. team towards success during the 2026 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic assisted Musah's 49th-minute goal, while Pepi sealed the win in stoppage time. Notably absent were several injured players, and Katia Garcia became the first woman to referee a U.S. men's national team match. The team aims to use these early successes as building blocks for future achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

