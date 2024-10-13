Hockey India League Auction Breaks the Bank with Record Bids

The Hockey India League Player Auction for the 2024/25 season opened with eight franchises engaging in a spending spree to secure pivotal players from the Indian Men's Hockey team. Among the standout players were Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas, who received lucrative contracts. Mandeep Singh joined Team Gonasika for a notable sum of 25 lakh, while Manpreet Singh was also acquired for 42 lakh by the same team. Amit Rohidas became part of Tamil Nadu Dragons with a deal worth 48 lakh.

The auction drama unfolded with Gurjant Singh being the first to go under the hammer, fetching 19 lakh. However, it was Harmanpreet Singh, India's star drag-flicker and captain, who garnered the most attention, becoming the priciest purchase at 78 lakh by Soorma Hockey Club, a team owned by JSW Sports. Abhishek emerged as the second-most expensive player, snapped up by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakh, with Hardik Singh joining UP Rudras for 70 lakh.

In an official statement from Hockey India, other prominent acquisitions included Jugraj Singh at 48 lakh and Sumit at 46 lakh. Jugraj signed with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, while Sumit joined Hyderabad Toofans. Key purchases also included Nilakanta Sharma and Sanjay, securing deals with Hyderabad Toofans and Kalinga Lancers for 34 lakh and 38 lakh, respectively. In the overseas category, Ireland's David Harte emerged as a top goalkeeper at 32 lakh, joining Tamil Nadu Dragons. Additionally, Germany's Jean-Paul Danneberg joined Hyderabad Toofans for 27 lakh, the Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak moved to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 25 lakh, and Belgium's Vincent Vanasch was acquired by Soorma Hockey Club for 23 lakh.

