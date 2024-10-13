Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Triumphs Amid Doping Controversy at Shanghai Masters

World number one Jannik Sinner overcame a doping controversy to defeat Novak Djokovic and win the Shanghai Masters. Despite being cleared of wrongdoing related to two failed drug tests, WADA plans to appeal the decision. Sinner shared insights into how this issue affected his performance and mindset.

Updated: 13-10-2024 19:36 IST
World number one, Jannik Sinner, navigated a swirling doping controversy to clinch the Shanghai Masters title, defeating Novak Djokovic 7-6(4) 6-3. In August, the International Tennis Integrity Agency stated that Sinner failed two drug tests in March but was exonerated by an independent tribunal.

The Italian player's explanation that clostebol entered his system through massages from a team member was accepted. Yet, in September, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced its intent to appeal, seeking up to a two-year ban for him, adding to the tension before his Shanghai success.

Sinner, who has collected seven trophies this year including two Grand Slams, acknowledged the toll it takes off the court. Asserting his readiness both physically and mentally, he expressed hope for continued resilience in facing tough situations moving forward.

