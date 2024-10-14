Cross-Sport Highlights: Unforgettable Wins and Milestones
A diverse array of sports stories were highlighted, including Utah Hockey Club's thrilling overtime win, New Zealand extending their America's Cup lead, and Aryna Sabalenka's Wuhan Open victory. In addition, Billie Jean King marks a milestone for the Women's Sports Foundation, and Ruth Chepngetich sets a new marathon world record.
Updated: 14-10-2024 05:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 05:20 IST
The Utah Hockey Club clinched a dramatic overtime victory against the New York Rangers, thanks to Clayton Keller's decisive goal. With this, Utah remains undefeated.
Meanwhile, New Zealand's sailing team extended their America's Cup lead against Britain after a near-collision penalty for Britain.
In athletics, Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich shattered the women's marathon world record in Chicago, setting a new standard for future competitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
