The Utah Hockey Club clinched a dramatic overtime victory against the New York Rangers, thanks to Clayton Keller's decisive goal. With this, Utah remains undefeated.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's sailing team extended their America's Cup lead against Britain after a near-collision penalty for Britain.

In athletics, Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich shattered the women's marathon world record in Chicago, setting a new standard for future competitors.

