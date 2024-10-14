Left Menu

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is set to undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his lumbar spine. This means he will miss the five-test home series against India. The decision for surgery was made with his long-term career considerations in mind, with a recovery time of six months expected.

Australian cricket fans will be missing a vital player this season as all-rounder Cameron Green undergoes surgery for a stress fracture in his lumbar spine.

Green will not be available for the upcoming five-test home series against India, dealing a significant blow to the team's lineup.

The decision to proceed with surgery prioritizes Green's long-term career, with an estimated recovery period of six months according to team spokesperson's statement on Monday.

