Muzumdar Reflects on Missed Chances as India Falls Short Against Australia

India's hopes of reaching the women's T20 World Cup semifinals diminished after a crucial loss to Australia. Amol Muzumdar, the India's head coach, expressed disappointment over missed opportunities that could have impacted the outcome.

The match, a must-win for India, saw them narrowly losing by nine runs to the defending champions. Muzumdar pointed out that despite a solid performance, missed catches and a controversial umpiring decision played a role in their defeat.

In the match's closing stages, India required 85 from the last 10 overs, with key players tasked with steering the chase. The game ended with India still needing 10 runs for victory as they closely monitor Pakistan's upcoming game against New Zealand, which now determines their fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)