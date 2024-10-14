Gautam Gambhir Confident in Virat Kohli's Return to Form
India head coach Gautam Gambhir shows unwavering confidence in Virat Kohli, despite his recent form, emphasizing Kohli's enduring hunger and consistency. Gambhir encourages not to judge players based on short-term performance, and highlights the importance of support during India's ongoing Test series.
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is unfazed by Virat Kohli's current form and insists that the cricket icon's signature hunger remains unchanged since his debut. Despite recent struggles, with just one fifty in his last eight innings, Kohli's return to form is crucial as India faces tough matches ahead.
Looking towards the New Zealand series and upcoming contests with Australia, Gambhir remains confident in Kohli's abilities. 'Virat is a world-class player,' Gambhir asserted to reporters. 'His hunger is what sets him apart, and I'm sure he'll be eager to perform in these series.'
Gambhir stressed the importance of supporting players through challenging phases, indicating it's unfair to judge athletes on individual performances. As India prepares to play an exhausting eight-Test schedule, Gambhir's focus is on backing his team, fostering their hunger for victory, and ensuring consistent selection.
