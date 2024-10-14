Gautam Gambhir Confident in Virat Kohli's Return to Form

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is unfazed by Virat Kohli's current form and insists that the cricket icon's signature hunger remains unchanged since his debut. Despite recent struggles, with just one fifty in his last eight innings, Kohli's return to form is crucial as India faces tough matches ahead.

Looking towards the New Zealand series and upcoming contests with Australia, Gambhir remains confident in Kohli's abilities. 'Virat is a world-class player,' Gambhir asserted to reporters. 'His hunger is what sets him apart, and I'm sure he'll be eager to perform in these series.'

Gambhir stressed the importance of supporting players through challenging phases, indicating it's unfair to judge athletes on individual performances. As India prepares to play an exhausting eight-Test schedule, Gambhir's focus is on backing his team, fostering their hunger for victory, and ensuring consistent selection.

