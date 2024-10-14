Top Sports Updates: Dramatic Wins, Recoveries, and Historic Records
Highlights in the sports world include the Winnipeg Jets' victory over the Minnesota Wild, Aidan Hutchinson's leg surgery, and Hall of Fame inductions for Chauncey Billups and Vince Carter. Additionally, Ruth Chepngetich broke the women's marathon world record in Chicago while various other sporting events unfolded across the world.
Updated: 14-10-2024 22:30 IST
In a thrilling showdown, the Winnipeg Jets clinched their third consecutive win with an overtime triumph against the Minnesota Wild, thanks to Kyle Connor's decisive goal.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions' defensive strength took a hit as Aidan Hutchinson underwent surgery for injuries sustained during a dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys.
In athletic achievement, Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich shattered the women's marathon world record at the Chicago Marathon, finishing in an astonishing time of 2:09:56, marking a monumental moment in sports history.
