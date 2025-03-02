Left Menu

Pete Rose: A Posthumous Push for Hall of Fame Induction

Pete Rose's family has petitioned Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to remove Rose from the ineligible list posthumously. This follows former U.S. President Donald Trump's statement of intention to pardon Rose. The move could pave the way for Rose's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is currently reviewing a petition filed by Pete Rose's family, seeking his posthumous removal from the sport's ineligible list. This was reported by ESPN a day after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to pardon Rose.

The petition was submitted by Los Angeles lawyer Jeffrey Lenkov following a meeting with Manfred where Rose's oldest daughter was present. Lenkov described the meeting as respectful and productive, focusing on having Rose removed from the banned list to allow Hall of Fame induction.

MLB sources confirmed the meeting, but the organization has yet to respond to Reuters' request for comment. Rose, who passed away last year, was banned for life in 1989 for betting on games. Known as "Charlie Hustle," Rose remains MLB's all-time leader in hits and played a majority of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

