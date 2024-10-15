Rani Rampal Transitions from Player to Coach in Women's Hockey India League

Rani Rampal, a prominent figure in Indian women's hockey, is set to mentor and coach the Soorma Hockey Club in the upcoming Women's Hockey India League (HIL). Having captained India to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, Rani embraces her new role with fervor.

Despite her personal challenges and the unfulfilled desire to make a comeback as a player, Rani steps into her coaching role with optimism. The 30-year-old Padma Shri awardee believes in the potential of the league to develop players for future competitions, including the 2026 Asian Games.

Rani appreciates the return of Harendra Singh as the women's team coach, valuing his ability to connect with players culturally and linguistically. She remains hopeful for the league's financial growth, acknowledging its importance in supporting players from humble backgrounds.

