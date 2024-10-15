Left Menu

Rani Rampal Transitions from Player to Coach in Women's Hockey India League

Rani Rampal, former India captain, shifts roles to mentor and coach Soorma Hockey Club in the debut Women's Hockey India League. Despite her desire to play, Rampal embraces her new role due to personal challenges and aims to prepare players for future sporting events like the 2026 Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:20 IST
Rani Rampal Transitions from Player to Coach in Women's Hockey India League
Rani Rampal
  • Country:
  • India

Rani Rampal, a prominent figure in Indian women's hockey, is set to mentor and coach the Soorma Hockey Club in the upcoming Women's Hockey India League (HIL). Having captained India to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, Rani embraces her new role with fervor.

Despite her personal challenges and the unfulfilled desire to make a comeback as a player, Rani steps into her coaching role with optimism. The 30-year-old Padma Shri awardee believes in the potential of the league to develop players for future competitions, including the 2026 Asian Games.

Rani appreciates the return of Harendra Singh as the women's team coach, valuing his ability to connect with players culturally and linguistically. She remains hopeful for the league's financial growth, acknowledging its importance in supporting players from humble backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024