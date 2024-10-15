Rising Star Sonam Maskar Shines in ISSF World Cup

The ISSF World Cup saw Kolhapur's rising talent, Sonam Maskar, securing a silver medal in the 10m air rifle event. On a challenging day for India, her achievements provided a glimmer of hope, marking a significant milestone in her shooting career.

Sonam, inspired by Abhinav Bindra, embarked on her shooting journey in 2018 but faced hurdles due to the Covid pandemic. She revived her aspirations in 2022, making it to the National Championships and eventually the national team. Her perseverance was rewarded with an impressive final score of 252.9, second only to China's Huang Yuting.

While other Indian shooters like Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema faced disappointment, Sonam's success underscores her potential to excel at international competitions. The 22-year-old's inspiring journey reflects a blend of talent and resilience, promising a bright future in shooting sports.

