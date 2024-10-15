Left Menu

Rising Star Sonam Maskar Shines in ISSF World Cup

Sonam Maskar, an emerging shooter from Kolhapur, clinched a silver medal in the 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup. Her remarkable performance overshadowed a challenging day for India. Inspired by Abhinav Bindra, Maskar took up shooting in 2018, overcoming setbacks to achieve national success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:50 IST
Rising Star Sonam Maskar Shines in ISSF World Cup
Sonam Maskar
  • Country:
  • India

The ISSF World Cup saw Kolhapur's rising talent, Sonam Maskar, securing a silver medal in the 10m air rifle event. On a challenging day for India, her achievements provided a glimmer of hope, marking a significant milestone in her shooting career.

Sonam, inspired by Abhinav Bindra, embarked on her shooting journey in 2018 but faced hurdles due to the Covid pandemic. She revived her aspirations in 2022, making it to the National Championships and eventually the national team. Her perseverance was rewarded with an impressive final score of 252.9, second only to China's Huang Yuting.

While other Indian shooters like Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema faced disappointment, Sonam's success underscores her potential to excel at international competitions. The 22-year-old's inspiring journey reflects a blend of talent and resilience, promising a bright future in shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024