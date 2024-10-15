Kamran Ghulam Shines with Debut Century in Test Cracker

On a challenging day one of the second test, Kamran Ghulam's stunning century proved pivotal for Pakistan against England. Slated to bat at number four, Ghulam anchored the innings with a composed 118 off 224 balls, highlighting his four-year journey to the national team.

Pakistan started on shaky ground after losing two wickets early, but Ghulam's partnership of 149 runs with Saim Ayub revived the team's hopes. Ghulam's memorable debut highlights his readiness for top-level cricket, even amid Pakistan's challenging winless home run.

England's bowlers pressed hard, with clever reverse swing strategies, but Ghulam, alongside his teammates, navigated through, putting Pakistan in a promising position at the end of the first day.

(With inputs from agencies.)