Left Menu

Kamran Ghulam Shines with Debut Century in Test Cracker

Kamran Ghulam hit an impressive century on his test debut, guiding Pakistan to 259-5 against England. Ghulam faced 224 balls, becoming the 13th Pakistani to score a debut century. Despite early setbacks, Ghulam remained resilient, forming key partnerships and helping Pakistan recover in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:55 IST
Kamran Ghulam Shines with Debut Century in Test Cracker
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On a challenging day one of the second test, Kamran Ghulam's stunning century proved pivotal for Pakistan against England. Slated to bat at number four, Ghulam anchored the innings with a composed 118 off 224 balls, highlighting his four-year journey to the national team.

Pakistan started on shaky ground after losing two wickets early, but Ghulam's partnership of 149 runs with Saim Ayub revived the team's hopes. Ghulam's memorable debut highlights his readiness for top-level cricket, even amid Pakistan's challenging winless home run.

England's bowlers pressed hard, with clever reverse swing strategies, but Ghulam, alongside his teammates, navigated through, putting Pakistan in a promising position at the end of the first day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024