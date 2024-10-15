Mary Kom's Legacy: Ignored Suggestions and Outdated Coaching

Indian boxing icon M C Mary Kom has voiced her exasperation over being sidelined by the National Olympic Committee, revealing that her suggestions no longer receive the attention they deserve. Serving as the chairperson of IOA's athletes' commission, Kom watched with dismay as her insights were overlooked.

Mary Kom, who was among the athletes elected to the IOA athletes' commission in November 2022, remains detached from the ongoing governance crisis where President P T Usha faces criticism. Kom stated, "I have a voice but they don't listen to what I suggest. I don't know politics and I don't want to blame anyone."

Reflecting on India's boxing efforts, Kom was particularly disappointed with the lack of medals at the Paris Olympics. She lamented that her expertise was not utilized by the Boxing Federation of India, highlighting the need for an overhaul in the coaching system, which she describes as outdated.

(With inputs from agencies.)