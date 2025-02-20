Government's Revamped Coaching Scheme Empowers Future Leaders

The government has unveiled a revamped coaching initiative that extends its benefits to children under the PM CARES scheme, alongside students from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Initially rolled out during the Sixth Five-Year Plan, the scheme has evolved over the years to improve its effectiveness in preparing students for competitive exams.

Key exams covered include those administered by the UPSC, as well as entrance tests for premier institutions in medicine, engineering, and law. The scheme will now provide high-quality coaching to 3,500 students annually, with seats allocated predominantly to SC and OBC students. A significant aspect is its focus on empowering female candidates, reserving 30% of seats per category for them.

Run by the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation and Central Universities, the scheme mandates robust monitoring through an Online Learning Management System, ensuring institutions meet expected performance benchmarks. Students receive fully covered coaching fees and a monthly stipend, with additional aid for those progressing to interview stages in civil services.

