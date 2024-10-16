Super Bowl Returns to Atlanta in 2028

In an exciting announcement, the NFL revealed that Atlanta will be the host city for the Super Bowl in 2028. The decision was made after the league's ownership conducted a vote, affirming the choice of Atlanta for its fourth time hosting the NFL's prime event.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons, will stage the event for the second time since its inauguration, having previously hosted it in 2019. Known for its impressive architectural design and downtown location, the stadium is expected to shine on this grand stage.

The Super Bowl in Atlanta will attract a series of lead-up events, highlighted by the annual NFL awards show. Future hosts include New Orleans in 2025, Santa Clara in 2026, and Los Angeles in 2027, keeping the anticipation alive for upcoming sporting extravaganzas.

(With inputs from agencies.)