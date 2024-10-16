Left Menu

Super Bowl Returns to Atlanta in 2028

Atlanta will host the 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, marking its fourth time hosting the event. The NFL confirmed this following a league vote. Atlanta will hold various related events. The Super Bowl is the most-watched U.S. sporting event, with New Orleans hosting the next event in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 01:11 IST
Super Bowl Returns to Atlanta in 2028

In an exciting announcement, the NFL revealed that Atlanta will be the host city for the Super Bowl in 2028. The decision was made after the league's ownership conducted a vote, affirming the choice of Atlanta for its fourth time hosting the NFL's prime event.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons, will stage the event for the second time since its inauguration, having previously hosted it in 2019. Known for its impressive architectural design and downtown location, the stadium is expected to shine on this grand stage.

The Super Bowl in Atlanta will attract a series of lead-up events, highlighted by the annual NFL awards show. Future hosts include New Orleans in 2025, Santa Clara in 2026, and Los Angeles in 2027, keeping the anticipation alive for upcoming sporting extravaganzas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024