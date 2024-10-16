Tom Brady Scores Big: Former NFL Star's Stake in Raiders

In a landmark decision, NFL owners have given the green light for Tom Brady to acquire a minority interest in the Las Vegas Raiders. This decision, revealed following a league meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday, stands as a testament to Brady's post-football influence and his enduring commitment to the sport.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell lauded this development as a remarkable indicator of the league's vitality and appeal. Goodell remarked, "It's great that Tom Brady wants to invest in the NFL. He cares deeply about this game, he believes in its future, and I think that's just a signal about it."

The approval signifies a growing trend among former players transitioning from the field to the boardroom, with Richard Seymour also securing a stake in the Raiders. Goodell emphasized the value these individuals bring, highlighting their diverse perspectives as crucial for the game's expansion and evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)