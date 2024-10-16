Socceroos Show Resilience in Crucial Draw Against Japan

In a challenging 1-1 draw against renowned Asian football giants Japan, the Australian national team demonstrated resilience and potential. This result, within the Asian qualifying phase, sets a crucial stage for their upcoming match against Saudi Arabia in Melbourne.

Newly appointed Socceroos coach Tony Popovic has had a positive start, propelling the team with a 3-1 victory over China previously. Popovic's tenure so far is characterized by strategic rotation and fostering team morale, building on a promising foundation for future matches.

Australia, positioned second in Group C, is tied in points with Saudi Arabia, maintaining a competitive edge toward securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals. Despite logistical challenges and an uninspiring offensive display, Popovic emphasizes the need for comprehensive improvements across the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)