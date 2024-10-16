Raphinha's Penalty Precision: Brazil's Resurgence in World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil's national team showcased a vibrant performance in the South American World Cup qualifiers as Raphinha's spot-kick prowess propelled them to a 4-0 victory over Peru. This triumph comes on the heels of their recent 2-1 comeback win against Chile, indicating a resurgence in Brazil's qualifying campaign.

Previously struggling in the qualifiers, having lost four out of five matches, Brazil now stands fourth in the standings with 16 points. The team is benefiting from stronger momentum, overtaking challenges and trailing only behind third-placed Uruguay on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Argentina secured a commanding 6-0 win against Bolivia to lead the standings with 22 points, while Colombia's 4-0 victory over Chile puts them three points behind. The South American qualifiers are heating up as the battle for the top six spots intensifies.

