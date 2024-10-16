Messi's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel Argentina to Spectacular Victory

In a dazzling display of footballing prowess, Lionel Messi scored his 10th international hat-trick as Argentina crushed Bolivia 6-0 in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Playing in front of an exuberant home crowd at the Monumental stadium, Messi also assisted on two goals, illustrating his playmaking skills and affirming Argentina's top spot in the qualifiers.

Messi reflected on the match's emotional impact, sharing his delight at the supporters' affection and stating his ongoing motivation and joy with the national team despite his age.

(With inputs from agencies.)