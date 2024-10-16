Left Menu

Kumble Backs Jaiswal for Success in Australia

Anil Kumble, Indian spin legend, praises opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's versatility, predicting success in Australia's Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kumble notes Jaiswal's adaptability seen in the recent ICC World Test Championship cycle and his bold approach, influenced by India's recent triumphs in Australia, as key factors for potential success.

Updated: 16-10-2024 13:47 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian spin legend, Anil Kumble, expressed confidence in young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential to succeed during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble highlighted Jaiswal's adaptability, a trait that could prove invaluable in tackling Australia's challenging pitches.

Kumble commended Jaiswal's performance in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, noting his ability to adjust strategies against varying conditions and bowlers. During the Bangladesh series, Jaiswal demonstrated flexibility by adapting his playing style, which Kumble believes will be crucial for success in Test cricket, especially in Australia.

Despite Australia being a tough venue, Kumble emphasized that Jaiswal's consistent aggression, coupled with India's recent consecutive series victories there, equips the young batsman with confidence and resilience. Kumble asserted that the Indian team's past success Down Under eradicates the usual intimidation factor associated with playing in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

