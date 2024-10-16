Left Menu

Pochettino's U.S. Vision: Evaluating the Future Post-Mexico Defeat

Mauricio Pochettino, the new head coach of the United States, is seeking patience to assess players following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico. Despite a recent win against Panama, key players were absent from the match against Mexico. Pochettino aims to prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino, newly appointed as head coach of the United States, has called for patience as he evaluates his players after a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in a friendly match.

Despite starting his U.S. coaching tenure with a victory against Panama, Pochettino's side lacked key players like Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi in the encounter against Mexico.

Tasked with leading the team to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico and Canada, Pochettino remains positive and seeks time to better understand and prepare his squad for future challenges.

