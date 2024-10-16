Pochettino's U.S. Vision: Evaluating the Future Post-Mexico Defeat

Mauricio Pochettino, newly appointed as head coach of the United States, has called for patience as he evaluates his players after a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in a friendly match.

Despite starting his U.S. coaching tenure with a victory against Panama, Pochettino's side lacked key players like Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi in the encounter against Mexico.

Tasked with leading the team to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico and Canada, Pochettino remains positive and seeks time to better understand and prepare his squad for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)