Pochettino's U.S. Vision: Evaluating the Future Post-Mexico Defeat
Mauricio Pochettino, the new head coach of the United States, is seeking patience to assess players following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico. Despite a recent win against Panama, key players were absent from the match against Mexico. Pochettino aims to prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:05 IST
Mauricio Pochettino, newly appointed as head coach of the United States, has called for patience as he evaluates his players after a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in a friendly match.
Despite starting his U.S. coaching tenure with a victory against Panama, Pochettino's side lacked key players like Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi in the encounter against Mexico.
Tasked with leading the team to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico and Canada, Pochettino remains positive and seeks time to better understand and prepare his squad for future challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement