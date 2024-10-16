Left Menu

England Rugby Stability Amid Coaching Shuffles

Despite recent changes in coaching staff, England coach Steve Borthwick maintains confidence in his team's preparations for the November rugby internationals. Key personnel changes involved Joe El-Abd replacing Alex Jones, among others, but Borthwick emphasizes continuity and consistency with his core coaching team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:24 IST
England coach Steve Borthwick assured on Wednesday that frequent changes among coaching assistants won't hinder preparations for the upcoming November internationals. He stressed the stability among his key staff despite several recent departures and arrivals.

After the unexpected exit of defence coach Alex Jones and strength and conditioning coach Aled Walters, new appointments include Joe El-Abd and a restructured coaching hierarchy led by Richard Wigglesworth as Borthwick's deputy. Borthwick remains confident, citing his team's core consistency as a vital strength.

In light of injuries to halfbacks Alex Mitchell and George Ford, Borthwick announced a 36-man squad for the Autumn series. With notable omissions and inclusions, the squad gears up for significant matches against rugby powerhouses New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

