FIFA's Club World Cup Faces Scrutiny Amid Concerns of Over-Scheduling

FIFA's upcoming 32-team Club World Cup, set for the United States next year, is under fire for contributing to an already packed football schedule. The tournament follows an expanded UEFA Champions League season and precedes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico-hosted 2026 World Cup.

Criticism has arisen from top players, who have even hinted at potential strike action due to the relentless fixture demands. European Leagues, players' union FIFPRO Europe, and LaLiga have taken the complaints to EU antitrust regulators, with LaLiga's Javier Tebas calling for the event's cancellation due to lack of sponsorship and broadcast deals.

Despite the criticism, MLS President Don Garber expresses excitement over the event's potential benefits but acknowledges concerns about fixture congestion. He hopes the ongoing disputes could lead to a more collaborative global football calendar benefiting all stakeholders.

