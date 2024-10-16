Left Menu

FIFA's Club World Cup Faces Scrutiny Amid Concerns of Over-Scheduling

FIFA's 32-team Club World Cup in the U.S. is facing criticism over fixture congestion, exacerbated by the expanded UEFA Champions League and World Cup. LaLiga and FIFPRO Europe have filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, while MLS president Don Garber recognizes the concerns but sees potential benefits.

16-10-2024
FIFA's upcoming 32-team Club World Cup, set for the United States next year, is under fire for contributing to an already packed football schedule. The tournament follows an expanded UEFA Champions League season and precedes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico-hosted 2026 World Cup.

Criticism has arisen from top players, who have even hinted at potential strike action due to the relentless fixture demands. European Leagues, players' union FIFPRO Europe, and LaLiga have taken the complaints to EU antitrust regulators, with LaLiga's Javier Tebas calling for the event's cancellation due to lack of sponsorship and broadcast deals.

Despite the criticism, MLS President Don Garber expresses excitement over the event's potential benefits but acknowledges concerns about fixture congestion. He hopes the ongoing disputes could lead to a more collaborative global football calendar benefiting all stakeholders.

