Paul Pogba's Comeback Dream: From Doping Ban to World Cup Ambitions

Paul Pogba, the Juventus midfielder, is set to return to football after his doping ban was reduced to 18 months. He aims to play for his club in March and hopes to join the French squad for the 2026 World Cup. Pogba remains determined and inspired by his teammates' support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 02:32 IST
Paul Pogba

Juventus star Paul Pogba is poised for a football comeback after his doping suspension was shortened from four years to 18 months. The Court of Arbitration for Sport granted the reduction, allowing Pogba to eye a return to the pitch with Juventus in March 2025. The midfielder's goal now includes a shot at the 2026 World Cup in North America, representing France once again.

Pogba's ban followed a positive test for DHEA, a banned substance, monitored by Italy's National Anti-Doping Agency. He maintained his innocence, emphasizing the unintentional ingestion of the substance. Despite the turmoil, Pogba expressed readiness to resume his football career with Juventus and displayed a willingness to take a pay cut to make that happen.

The emotional toll of the ban weighed heavily on Pogba, who recounted the difficulties of being away from Juventus's training activities. Supported by past and present teammates, he draws motivation from them and is focused on reclaiming his spot in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the upcoming World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

