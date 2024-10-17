Left Menu

Cricket Australia's Financial Forecast Exceeds Expectations

Cricket Australia announced a net deficit of A$31.9 million for the 2023-4 financial year, surpassing expectations. Future revenue spikes are likely due to upcoming high-profile series against India and England. Increased crowds and international payments contributed, enhancing player payments and boosting grassroots participation.

Cricket Australia reported a net financial deficit of A$31.9 million for the 2023-4 financial year, a figure surpassing initial expectations. The organization anticipates a substantial rise in revenue over the next 18 months with a five-test series against India and an Ashes series on the horizon.

The improved financial outcome stemmed from collaborative efforts in cost management and revenue enhancement across the sport, according to chief executive Nick Hockley. Higher-than-anticipated audience turnout and additional revenue from international sources contributed significantly to the better-than-anticipated financial performance.

The positive financial results allowed for a 7% rise in player payments during the first year of a new pay agreement. Additionally, Cricket Australia highlighted a rise in community cricket participation, though there was a slight decline in junior player numbers.

