Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Pakistan Cricketer's India Ban in Dressing Room

Pakistan Shaheens captain Mohammad Haris faces backlash for his remarks about a dressing room ban on discussing India during the Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman. Former cricketer Basit Ali criticized Haris, deeming his comments inappropriate. The controversy unfolds as India A prepares to face Pakistan A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:13 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Pakistan Cricketer's India Ban in Dressing Room
Mohammad Haris (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has vehemently criticized Pakistan Shaheens captain Mohammad Haris for his controversial statement regarding a dressing room prohibition on talking about India during the ongoing Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman.

In a widely circulated video, Haris divulged that discussions about India were off-limits, suggesting it alleviates undue mental pressure caused by the focus on India alone. Haris has faced mixed reactions to his remarks, with much criticism ensuing.

Basit Ali expressed his disapproval, questioning Haris's judgment. He dismissed any notion that the Pakistan Cricket Board had issued such instructions. As the debate rages, India A and Pakistan A are set to clash in Oman, adding fuel to the cross-border cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024