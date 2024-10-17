Controversy Erupts Over Pakistan Cricketer's India Ban in Dressing Room

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has vehemently criticized Pakistan Shaheens captain Mohammad Haris for his controversial statement regarding a dressing room prohibition on talking about India during the ongoing Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman.

In a widely circulated video, Haris divulged that discussions about India were off-limits, suggesting it alleviates undue mental pressure caused by the focus on India alone. Haris has faced mixed reactions to his remarks, with much criticism ensuing.

Basit Ali expressed his disapproval, questioning Haris's judgment. He dismissed any notion that the Pakistan Cricket Board had issued such instructions. As the debate rages, India A and Pakistan A are set to clash in Oman, adding fuel to the cross-border cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)