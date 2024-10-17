India Shines at ISSF World Cup Final with Four Medals

Vivaan Kapoor claimed a silver medal in the men's trap event, adding to India's impressive haul at the ISSF World Cup Final. His compatriot, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, had earlier secured a bronze in the men's skeet competition.

Kapoor delivered a strong performance, shooting 44 in the final, which placed him behind Ying Qi of China, who took gold. Turkey's Tolga N Tuncer secured the bronze with a score of 35.

In the qualification round, Kapoor achieved a score of 120 out of 125 to progress to the finals. Naruka, a 26-year-old from Rajasthan, shot 43 in the final, taking third place after Italy's Tammaro Cassandro and Gabriele Rossetti won gold and silver with scores of 57 and 56, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)