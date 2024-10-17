Arne Slot Targets Tougher Opposition after Record Start

Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who has set a record with his outstanding start at Anfield, is maintaining a cautious stance as tougher opponents loom on the horizon. Despite his early success, Slot is preparing his squad for challenging encounters, starting with an in-form Chelsea team.

Slot is the first Liverpool manager to claim nine victories in the initial 10 games, positioning the team at the league's summit after scoring 13 goals and conceding just two—putting them a point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal. However, a demanding lineup of fixtures awaits, with pivotal matches against Arsenal and Manchester City soon.

Injuries present another hurdle, particularly with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson sidelined due to a hamstring issue. Slot, though, remains optimistic about backup Caoimhin Kelleher's ability to step in and maintain the team's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)