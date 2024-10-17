Harmanpreet Kaur Retains Captaincy Amidst Squad Changes for ODI Series in Ahmedabad

Star Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur will continue as captain despite the team's early exit at the group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, following the announcement of the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series.

This series, which begins on October 24, will see all matches played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The squad revealed some notable absentees; wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is sitting her 12th standard board exams, while spinner Asha Sobhana is sidelined with an injury, making her unavailable for selection. Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar, who picked up an injury during the tournament in the UAE, has been rested.

The squad includes maiden call-ups for Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, and Priya Mishra. The Indian team's T20 World Cup campaign ended without reaching the knockout stage, finishing third in Group A after wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan but losses to New Zealand and Australia. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand advanced to the semifinals from this group. The Indian team will be seeking redemption in the forthcoming ODI series.

(With inputs from agencies.)