New York Strikers Fortify their Squad for the Abu Dhabi T10

The reigning champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the New York Strikers, have announced their formidable lineup for the upcoming season. The draft includes a mix of seasoned legends and promising new talents, setting the stage for an electrifying competition. Key players like Evin Lewis, Dewald Bravis, and Doug Bracewell are expected to bring their A-game.

The team's strength lies in its robust combination of aggressive batting and versatile all-round players. Evin Lewis, known for his explosive hitting, leads the roster alongside emerging talent Dewald Bravis and the all-rounded capabilities of Doug Bracewell. Kusal Perera's ability to anchor innings and Asif Ali's finishing skills will be crucial for high-pressure situations. The inclusion of Alishan Sharafu adds a fresh edge to the lineup.

Owner Sagar Khanna expressed his optimism about the team's blend of talent, highlighting the importance of building on their legacy. Head coach Carl Crowe emphasized the team's goal of fostering a winning culture that resonates with both players and fans. The squad also retains stars like Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, ensuring a competitive edge.

CEO Shazmeen Kara shared her vision, prioritizing the formation of a strong and entertaining team. With a mix of experienced players and dynamic newcomers, the New York Strikers aim to captivate fans and maintain their winning momentum throughout the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 season.

